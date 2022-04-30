Heat's Tyler Herro to Play in Game 1 vs. 76ers After Missing Practice with Illness

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will play in Monday's Game 1 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers despite missing Friday's practice with an illness.

Herro told reporters he has been dealing with a cold but plans to be on the floor for the start of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Sixth Man of the Year favorite struggled in the Heat's first-round win over the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 12.8 points on 39.1 percent shooting. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the regular season.

"For me, growing up, this is all I ever wanted: being on a championship-level team, getting 20, 21 a game," Herro said, per Israel Gutierrez of ESPN. "It's kind of like perfect timing. I'm coming into my own, and this is what the team needs."

The Heat enter Round 2 as heavy favorites over the Sixers, who will be without Joel Embiid for at least the start of the series. The MVP candidate suffered a concussion and fractured orbital bone in his left eye after taking an elbow from Pascal Siakam during Thursday's Game 6 win over the Raptors.

There is currently no timetable for Embiid's return.

Along with Herro's illness, the Heat are also dealing with a lingering knee issue for Jimmy Butler and a hamstring injury to Kyle Lowry.