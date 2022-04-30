Karl-Anthony Towns on Contract Extension With Wolves: 'I'll Let it Come if it Comes'

David Berding/Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns is happy in Minnesota, but he wouldn't go as far as verbally committing to signing a long-term contract with the Timberwolves.

“I love this city. So obviously things will happen this summer, when they happen they happen," Towns told reporters Saturday night. "l’ve been here so long | don’t like making prophecies, I’ll let it come if it comes. And if it comes, it comes, then we’ll deal with it when it comes. Just take every day, l’ve been here long enough to know that everyday things can change, so just be happy with where everything is at right now.”

Towns finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the Wolves' 114-106 loss in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies, which saw the Timberwolves eliminated in the first round. The Grizzlies scored 41 fourth-quarter points to erase a 10-point deficit, continuing a trend that was prevalent throughout the series.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.