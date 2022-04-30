X

    Fans Call Karl Anthony-Towns 1 of NBA's Most Overrated Players After T-Wolves Loss

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 30, 2022

    The Minnesota Timberwolves, for the third time in their first-round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, blew a double-digit lead in the second half and lost. This time, it was a 13-point advantage in a 114-106 Game 6 loss, ending Minny's season. 

    And after the game, star big man Karl-Anthony Towns—who finished with 18 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block—was made the scapegoat. 

    Namely, many NBA fans took issue with Towns' assertion in December that he's the "greatest big man shooter of all time."

    Preston @PrestonHannah22

    Karl Anthony Towns is the self proclaimed “best big man shooter” of all time yet he shot the Timberwolves out of the game tonight 💀 Dirk would never

    Prince Zuko @Chrislaflare

    Karl Anthony Towns hit a couple low-pressure threes in a bunch of losses and ppl said that he was a better shooter than Dirk. Okay!

    JAAB🧟‍♂️ @jablito_jeannoe

    Karl Anthony towns is not the best shooting big man in nba history “ with all due respect”

    Irish Jedi @Goirishglory88

    Lol Karl Anthony Towns is one of the most overrated players in the NBA. Thinks he is something he is not. Wolves choking yet again.

    Antonio Laborte @antoniolabortee

    I do not enjoy watching Karl Anthony Towns on the basketball court in the 4th quarter or during crunch time..

    Stephen Douglas @Stephen_Douglas

    The Donovan Mitchell / Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks are going to be the most 8-seed of any Knicks team ever next season.

    🐟 @itsabestill

    I’m sorry but Karl Anthony Towns will never be a number 1 option

    It would be harsh to solely lay the loss at the feet of Towns. Yes, he struggled. This was hardly his best performance, as Anthony Edwards (30 points) and Jaden McDaniels off the bench (24 points, 5-of-6 from three) carried the offense. 

    But the Timberwolves missed eight of 26 free throws. They let the Grizzlies get to the rim and were outworked on the glass in the fourth quarter. Yet again, it was Memphis that was composed in the waning moments, not Minnesota. 

    NBA @NBA

    TYUS JONES PUTS MEMPHIS UP 4!<a href="https://twitter.com/memgrizz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@memgrizz</a> 106<a href="https://twitter.com/Timberwolves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Timberwolves</a> 102<br><br>One minute left on on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/2HYhQ0onCE">pic.twitter.com/2HYhQ0onCE</a>

    NBA @NBA

    JAREN JACKSON JR. SLAM.<br><br>GRIZZLIES BY 4.<br><br>24.4 left in Game 6 on ESPN.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel <a href="https://t.co/RPQLn5eLFT">pic.twitter.com/RPQLn5eLFT</a>

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    The difference down the stretch: Memphis has hit 3s, yeah, but so much of their offense is going to the basket. Attack, attack, attack. Wolves just didn't match that mentality.

    Danny Marang @DannyMarang

    Also, the Wolves are very much the opposite of that. Anti-clutch even.

    The Grizzlies deserve a ton of credit, too. Six players scored double-digit points, led by Desmond Bane (23 points, seven rebounds, 5-of-9 from three) and Dillon Brooks (23 points, 5-of-6 from three). And even on a night when Ja Morant struggled from the field (4-of-14), he still scored 17 points, added 11 assists and scored some big buckets down the stretch. 

    So this loss can't entirely be pinned on KAT. But he is the face of the franchise, and that means he's going to shoulder an outsized blame, especially given how the Wolves lost this series. 

    It was within their grasp. The Grizzlies just proved too relentless and resilient, and the Timberwolves simply lacked the composure needed to move on.

