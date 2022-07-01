Report: Rudy Gobert Traded to Timberwolves; Jazz Land Patrick Beverley, More

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz on Friday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski reported the Jazz will receive Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round picks in return.

This move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor previously reported during an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t HoopsHype) that the Timberwolves were intrigued by Gobert.

The Frenchman had spent the first nine seasons of his career in Utah after being drafted with the 27th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets and traded to the Jazz that same night in 2013.

Gobert developed into one of the most feared defenders in the NBA, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards so far in his career. He's been selected to the All-Defensive first team in each of the last five seasons.

In 2021-22, Gobert enjoyed one of his most productive offensive seasons for a Jazz team that finished 49-33. He averaged 15.6 points and led the NBA with a career-high 14.7 rebounds while shooting a career-best 71.3 percent from the field. He also added 2.1 blocks per game, which ranked fifth in the league.

Utah made the playoffs in six straight seasons but failed to advance past the second round. The Jazz had a prime opportunity to get past the Dallas Mavericks in this year's first round when star point guard Luke Doncic missed the first three games of the series.

Trading away Gobert solidifies Utah's commitment to building around star guard Donovan Mitchell. The 25-year-old led the team with 25.9 points per game last season, while no other Jazz player averaged more than 20.

By adding Gobert, Minnesota is getting one of the best centers in the league who will anchor a defense that ranked 24th in the NBA after allowing 113.3 points per game last season. His presence will also allow star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to play almost exclusively at the power forward position, giving him a chance to expand his already impressive offensive repertoire.

Despite not being able to stretch the floor, Gobert has proved to be a productive offensive option when given the chance. He should have ample opportunities as a pick-and-roll finisher in the Timberwolves offense.