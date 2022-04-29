Lakers Rumors: Bucks' Darvin Ham to Interview for Vacant HC Position

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have requested an interview with Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham for their head coaching vacancy, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per that report, the Lakers are "starting the next stage of the coaching search process."

