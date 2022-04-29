Packers' Rashan Gary Reportedly Has 5th-Year Contract Option Picked Up

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

After using both of their first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft on defensive players, the Green Bay Packers made another move Friday to fortify that side of the ball.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team picked up the fifth-year option on linebacker Rashan Gary, which will keep him under contract through the 2023 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.