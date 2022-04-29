Zion Williamson Would Sign New Pelicans Contract: 'Couldn't Sign It Fast Enough'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After Zion Williamson sat out the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from foot surgery, it had appeared his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans would end sooner than expected.

But Williamson said he doesn't plan on going anywhere. When asked if he would sign a contract extension with the Pelicans, the star told reporters: "Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

