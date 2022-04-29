Karl-Anthony Towns on Reported Players-Only Meeting: 'Y'all Be Making S--t Up'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns disputed the notion that the team had a Wednesday "players-only meeting," telling reporters Friday:



"No. We had a film session, just as a team. Ok. What happened there? See this is why I don't look at Twitter and s--t, bro. Y'all be making up s--t at any time, bro. I don't know what the hell happened. Alright, yeah, we watched film, we had practice yesterday. I guess that's a players only meeting. Yeah, we had practice."

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports previously reported the players held an additional meeting after Wednesday's film session led by head coach Chris Finch.

"Players watched additional film among themselves, challenged each other to play with urgency and to play the right way as well as stressed the importance of moving the ball," Haynes reported.

The preparation comes ahead of the team's Game 6 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, as Minnesota trails 3-2 in the first-round series.

The Timberwolves have exceeded expectations as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, winning two of the first four games against the favored Grizzlies. They had a chance to take a 3-2 series lead Tuesday before squandering a double-digit cushion in the fourth quarter of Game 5, losing 111-109.

"Everybody wants to be the hero, and that’s not how you’re going to win these games," Finch said Thursday.

A disappointing loss like that could be enough to doom an inexperienced team like this one. The franchise entered the year competing in just one playoff series in the last 17 years, while few players on the roster have significant postseason experience.

Wednesday's activities represented an opportunity to refocus on the task at hand: getting two straight wins to advance to the second round.