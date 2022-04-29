Schefter: Bucs Unlikely to Trade Top Pick in 2nd Round of NFL Draft Barring Big Offer

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded out of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft but are reportedly unlikely to move back again from the first pick in the second round, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It would reportedly take a "big offer" to trade the 33rd pick, per Schefter.

The Buccaneers entered Thursday with the 27th pick but traded it to the Jacksonville Jaguars for selections in the second round (No. 33), fourth round (No. 106) and sixth round (No. 180). The Jaguars used the pick to select Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Schefter noted Tampa Bay could target defensive line help with the upcoming selection.

If the Buccaneers want to strengthen the front seven, several quality players are available, including defensive linemen Logan Hall and Travis Jones, edge-rushers Arnold Ebiketie and David Ojabo, and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Dean as the No. 21 player in the class, ahead of top overall pick Travon Walker.

Another possibility for Tampa Bay is selecting a quarterback who can eventually replace the 44-year-old Tom Brady.

Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in Round 1, leaving Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell among the remaining options. Though none of them will likely help the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2022, it could set the team up for the future.

With so many high-profile signal-callers still on the board, other organizations could also get aggressive on Day 2 in trying to trade up to land a potential franchise quarterback. Top running backs Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III could also be draws for teams at the start of Round 2.

It should be enough for Tampa Bay to keep the phone lines open heading into Friday's portion of the event.

