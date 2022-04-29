Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Teams 'Planning and Plotting' Deals for Months

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell has three years remaining on his contract with the Utah Jazz, but some are expecting the guard to be on the move this offseason.

"Multiple teams ... have been planning and plotting for months in anticipation of the three-time All-Star asking to be traded as soon as this offseason," ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday.

The three-time All-Star was non-committal about his future with the team after the Jazz were eliminated from the playoffs with Thursday's Game 6 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

"I'll think about it in a week and go from there, but right now, I'm not really thinking about any of that," Mitchell told reporters.

Mitchell had another strong year individually, scoring a team-high 25.9 points per game to go with averages of 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

It was his fifth straight year averaging at least 20 points per game since entering the NBA, while his .533 effective field-goal percentage was a career-best. His 4.3 box plus-minus tied for 18th-best in the league this year.

The production was enough to help the Jazz reach the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

Utah's issues have come in the postseason, however, losing in the first round for the third time in the last four years. The only exception was a second-round loss in 2021 after posting the best record in the NBA during the regular season.

The All-Star duo of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert haven't advanced to even the Western Conference Finals, keeping dreams of a title far out of reach.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Friday the Jazz are "committed to building around Donovan Mitchell," which indicates they aren't planning a trade. However, the guard could make his own decision this offseason that could force the team's hand.

If Mitchell does become available, there will be no shortage of teams interested in a proven scorer who is still entering his prime at 25 years old.