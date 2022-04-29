Experts Don't Blame Donovan Mitchell If He Wants to Leave Jazz After Loss to Mavs

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz were eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs with a 98-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday at Vivint Arena despite a strong showing from Donovan Mitchell.

The veteran guard finished the loss with 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one block. It was his fifth game of the series with at least 23 points, but his teammates did little to support him, and now people won't blame him if he wants to leave the Jazz this summer.

Mitchell has been linked in trade rumors for a while now. An Eastern Conference scout told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports in January that the Jazz were "a first-round exit from Donovan being in New York." And now that's a little closer to becoming reality.

Mitchell told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in February that he was "happy right now" when asked about his future with the Jazz. Considering they were eliminated in the first round for the third time in the last four seasons, his thoughts could have changed.