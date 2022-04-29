X

    Fans Want Tyrese Maxey to Get Paid, Praise James Harden as 76ers Eliminate Raptors

    Erin WalshApril 29, 2022

    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers eliminated the Toronto Raptors from the 2022 NBA playoffs with a 132-97 win in Game 6 on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena to reach the second round for the second straight season.

    It was an impressive performance from second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor and 5-of-12 shooting from deep in addition to three rebounds and eight assists. 

    And while James Harden had his best performance of the postseason, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and 15 assists, it was Maxey who caught the attention of social media, with some even calling for the 2020 first-round pick to get a significant contract offer from the Sixers. 

    Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

    tyrese maxey should get whatever contract they're gonna give harden

    Noah Levick @NoahLevick

    This comes to mind now. Two Game 6s for Maxey in the NBA, and he’s made a big impact in both. <a href="https://t.co/Wz0dIWK8Js">https://t.co/Wz0dIWK8Js</a>

    Just a Guy w/ opinions & preferences. @StopItSims

    Tyrese Maxey saved James Harden from actually being THE guy tonight

    🌺 skkrrtt cobain @tirhakahlove

    wonder how many of harden's assists are just maxey passing to him and him throwing it right back to maxey for the shot

    Shizz 🇻🇮🇧🇸 @610Shizz

    An aggressive James Harden allows a young Tyrese Maxey to get going were need this moving forward especially against Miami

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Tyrese Maxey is That Dude.

    Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

    Tyrese Maxey has passed Marco Belinelli for 15th on the Sixers all-time playoff three-pointer list with 17.

    975TheFanatic @975TheFanatic

    Who is your favorite person in human history, and why is it Tyrese Maxey?

    Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

    Based on work ethic alone, any big night for <a href="https://twitter.com/TyreseMaxey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TyreseMaxey</a> is well-deserved (especially ones when the 3s fall). <br><br>(Including tonight.)

    Libaan Osman @libaanstar1

    Tyrese Maxey has come alive again in this series and that’s scary.

    Marc Farzetta @MarcFarzetta

    TYRESE MAXEY KING OF THE NORTH!!!!!

    Gifted🏀🎮 @GiftedxBlade

    Harden came to play &amp; Tyrese Maxey is HIM

    Johnny Dough @johnnydough_

    Maxey &amp; Harden co-players of the game

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Jame Harden is looking a little like the guy who used to be James Harden.

    🦅MaddMaxx🦅 @CrosbyMaxx

    KEEEP THAT SAME MF ENERGY!!!!!! RESPECT A LEGEND <a href="https://twitter.com/JHarden13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JHarden13</a>

    Maxey was even impressive before Game 6, averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists through the first five games of the series. It was a continuation of what has been a stellar sophomore season for the Kentucky product. 

    The 21-year-old will only continued to be relied upon in a tough second-round series against the Miami Heat. However, Harden will also need to find some consistency moving into Round 2. 

    Entering Game 6, the veteran had been criticized heavily for not reaching expectations. Through the first five games, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists while shooting 37.3 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

    For comparison, Harden's playoff averages before he joined the Sixers were 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from deep.

