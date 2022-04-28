Report: Timberwolves Held Players-Only Meeting Ahead of Game 6 vs. Grizzlies

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the cusp of being eliminated from the playoffs ahead of Friday's Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies, so there is definitely a sense of urgency within the team.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Timberwolves held a players-only meeting on Wednesday following a team film session led by head coach Chris Finch.

Minnesota was coming off a disappointing loss after blowing a double-digit fourth-quarter lead and surrendering a last-second go-ahead layup to Grizzlies star Ja Morant in Tuesday's Game 5.

"Players watched additional film among themselves, challenged each other to play with urgency and to play the right way as well as stressed the importance of moving the ball," Haynes wrote.

Finch blamed the Timberwolves' struggles in the series on offensive stagnation and predictability.

"The offense is too many guys who want to go one-on-one. We talked about that ad nauseum," Finch said Thursday, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. "Everybody wants to be the hero, and that’s not how you’re going to win these games."

The meeting apparently worked wonders for the players' confidence, as Haynes reported that they left the practice facility "believing they can win two games in a row."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Minnesota has proven it can have success against Memphis in its two wins, but its losses have been demoralizing. Besides Tuesday's last-second loss, the Timberwolves were blown out by 28 in Game 2 and blew a 26-point lead when they were defeated in Game 3.

It's clear that Minnesota will be extra motivated to stave off elimination on its home floor Friday.