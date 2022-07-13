Bucks' Khris Middleton Underwent Surgery on Wrist Injury; Expected Back by Season

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton underwent surgery in early July to address a torn ligament in his left wrist, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Per that Tuesday report, he is "expected to be fully recovered to return sometime near the start of the regular season."

Middleton, a three-time All-Star, averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Bucks this season.

The 10-year NBA veteran has played a crucial role in the Bucks' recent run of success, which includes the 2020-21 championship in addition to a pair of first-place finishes in the Eastern Conference standings in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

He's been on the Bucks for nine of his 10 seasons after beginning his career with the Detroit Pistons.

Middleton and the Bucks entered this past season's playoffs looking to repeat as NBA champions after taking down the Phoenix Suns in the Finals last year.

Unfortunately, the former Texas A&M star suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his left MCL in the second game of the Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

He missed the remainder of the playoffs, and the Bucks fell in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Boston Celtics.