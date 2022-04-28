Top CB Prospect Ahmad Gardner Wears Custom 'Sauce' Bottle Chain to 2022 NFL Draft

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you didn't know Ahmad Gardner's nickname before the 2022 NFL draft, you will certainly know it Thursday night.

Sauce Gardner showcased some impressive custom jewelry ahead of the event, featuring both the nickname and a bottle of sauce adorned in diamonds:

The former Cincinnati cornerback said at the combine this year that he got his nickname from a little league football coach.

Gardner has a chance to hear his name called early in the first round Thursday, with Bleacher Report's Scouting Department projecting him to go No. 7 to the New York Giants in its final mock draft.

No matter where he lands, he likely won't be afraid of the spotlight.