Dustin Brown to Retire After 2022 NHL Playoffs; Has Won 2 Stanley Cups with Kings

Los Angeles Kings winger Dustin Brown will retire after the 2022 playoffs, he announced Thursday.

Brown will hold a press conference Friday to discuss his retirement. The 37-year-old has spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Kings, a franchise record.

Eight years of Brown's tenure saw him serve as the Kings captain, winning Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014. While he made only one All-Star team, he was renowned around the NHL for his leadership skills, winning the Mark Messier Leadership Award during the 2013-14 season.

The Kings protected the Ithaca, New York, native during the expansion draft despite his playing time waning in recent seasons, likely to maintain his leadership in the locker room.

Over the course of his career, Brown has put up 325 goals and 387 assists. He's compiled nine goals and 19 assists this season.

The Kings are set to play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs.