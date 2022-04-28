UFC's Colby Covington Says He Suffered Brain Injury in Jorge Masvidal Fight

David Becker/Getty Images

UFC star Colby Covington is alleging he suffered a brain injury from a physical altercation with fellow MMA star Jorge Masvidal in March, according to TMZ Sports.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported on March 23 that Masvidal had been charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief after allegedly striking Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida.

The incident occurred a few weeks after Covington won a unanimous decision over Masvidal at UFC 272.

Per the arrest affidavit, Covington said Masvidal hit him in the mouth and the eye, which resulted in him suffering a broken tooth. He told authorities that Masvidal hit him "without notice or warning" as he was leaving the restaurant.

Masvidal appeared to reference the incident on social media the following day:

Leading up to their encounter inside the Octagon, the trash talk between Covington and Masvidal became personal, with the former calling the latter a "deadbeat dad." The symbolic BMF champion made it clear he thought his opponent had crossed a line.

As part of the ongoing legal case, Masvidal has been ordered to remain 25 feet away from Covington at all times.

According to Raimondi, Masivdal's attorneys are expected to file a motion in order to view the results of medical testing on Covington after the alleged assault.

The 37-year-old, who is not currently in custody, is due in court again May 12.