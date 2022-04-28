Report: Tiger Woods Plans to Play in 2022 PGA Championship Barring Any Injury Setback

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is reportedly planning to play in the 2022 PGA Championship next month.

According to Golf Digest, a source in Woods' camp said Tiger will compete in the tournament "barring any setbacks" from the injuries he suffered in a car accident in February 2021.

Woods played in the Masters earlier this month, marking his first competitive tournament since 2020.

Impressively, Woods made the cut at the Masters, although he struggled over the weekend and finished in 47th place with an overall score of 13-over par.

Still, it was a huge accomplishment for Woods in his first tournament back, as he finished ahead of big names like Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose.

The 46-year-old Woods suffered multiple broken bones in his legs during the 2021 crash, which created concern regarding whether he would ever be able to play competitive golf again.

Simply teeing up for the Masters was a huge win, although the fact that Woods faded as the tournament went on suggests fatigue could be an issue for him for the remainder of his career.

Because of that, few expect him to add to his career total of 15 major championships, which is second only to Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Tiger has overcome the odds before, though, winning the Masters in 2019, 11 years after his last major title at the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods bounced back from multiple injuries and surgeries to his back and knees to win that tournament, giving golf fans one of the biggest feel-good moments in the history of the sport.

If all goes well, Woods will go for his fifth career PGA Championship win and 16th career major title when the 2022 PGA Championship takes place at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from May 19-22.