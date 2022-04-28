Giannis' Game 5 Dominance vs. Bulls Proves Bucks Should Be Repeat Title Favorites

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks meant business Wednesday, as the defending NBA champions polished off their first-round playoff series win against the Chicago Bulls with a 116-100 victory.

Simply put, the Bucks were full-throttle from the jump, soaring to a 34-18 first-quarter lead:

The Bucks led 60-42 at the half, with Antetokounmpo dropping 23 points. He ended up making his first seven shots and 8-of-9 in the first half.

Antetokounmpo ended with 33 points in 30 minutes and sat down the stretch as the Bucks reserves closed this one out.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP isn't in this year's NBA MVP discussion, but there really isn't a question as to who the best player in the world is anymore.

With Antetokounmpo on board, anything is possible for Milwaukee, even if they have an uphill road to climb as a No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks probably deserve more credit than they've been given.

And that's largely because Giannis has been as dominant as ever in these playoffs.

Now the Bucks will move on to play the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics beginning Sunday afternoon.