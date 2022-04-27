Mets' Pete Alonso Responds to Being Tackled by Cardinals Coach in Brawl

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

New York Mets star Pete Alonso talked about being tackled during a brawl with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday:

The benches cleared in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game after a high pitch against Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. St. Louis first-base coach Stubby Clapp was seen taking down Alonso during the scuffle (0:25):

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said after the game he had "no issue" with his coach's actions.

Tensions were already high in the series after Alonso was hit in the head during Tuesday's game:

Though there wasn't a scuffle, several players went onto the field while words were exchanged.

A player for each team was hit by a pitch earlier in Wednesday's game, with J.D. Davis forced to leave in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the leg.

It continues a trend for the Mets, who have been hit by 19 total pitches in 2022. Alonso has been hit by four pitches, including another one in the head earlier this year against the Washington Nationals.

It seems the tempers are starting to boil over with the latest situation.