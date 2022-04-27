Jake Paul Calls Out Michael Bisping for Fight, Says He'd 'F--k Up' Former UFC Champ

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Michael Bisping hasn't fought professionally since 2017 and only has one eye, but that isn't about to stop Jake Paul from talking trash.

Bisping has claimed that Paul already offered him a contract for a fight. The UFC Hall of Famer said he wasn't offered enough money, though if the money was right, he would consider taking the fight.

Paul responded with some strong language, per Donagh Corby of the Mirror:

"It's a silly callout, it's an easy fight for me, it's a one round fight with an old guy. But here's the thing about me, if someone talks s--t, I have to f--k them up. You see, I have a f--king problem in my head. If someone talks s--t, let's f--king settle it in the ring, let's see if you're really 'bout that or if you're just talking on Twitter.

"So these guys who think they're so tough, these UFC champions who think they're so tough, I'll beat the f--k out of all of them, and I've got time to do it, I'm young, I've got time! So any of them can get it, as fast as we can get these deals done, I'm knocking them all out. Bisping wants to talk s--t? Cool, let's get in the ring motherf--ker! You p-ssy."

Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer who has thus far beaten YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice) in his professional fighting career, has yet to face an actual boxer.

The 43-year-old Bisping wouldn't change that trend. And even Paul's older brother, Logan Paul, didn't see the sense in calling out the former UFC middleweight champion.

"I felt like that was silly," he said on the Impaulsive podcast (h/t Harry Davies of the Mirror). "I wish I would have advised Jake not to do that; it was just a waste of breath. I wish I probably could have told him to not [call Bisping out]."

If Jake Paul did take a fight with Anderson Silva, he at least would finally be facing someone with legitimate professional boxing experience. The former UFC middleweight champion is 3-1 as a boxer and defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by a split decision in June 2021.

The 47-year-old Silva is 22 years older than Paul, so the YouTuber would have that going for him.

"Let him [Jake] get a little better, 'cause Anderson boxes and has boxed for over a decade," Logan Paul said of that potential matchup.