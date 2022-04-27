Champions League Results 2022: Top Scorers, Odds After Semifinal Leg-1 Scores

David Ramos/Getty Images

The 2022 Champions League title remains open with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Villarreal after the first leg of semifinal action.

Manchester City looked dominant at times in Tuesday's match, but the squad could only manage a 4-3 win over Real during its home fixture at Etihad Stadium.

In Wednesday's match, Liverpool earned a 2-0 win against Villarreal at Anfield. Liverpool will look to close things out in the second leg Tuesday, while Manchester City and Real Madrid will end their tie the following day.

Oddsmakers still see a lot of possibilities with just three matches remaining in the competition.

Odds to Win Title

Liverpool: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

Manchester City: +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Real Madrid: +1000

Villarreal: +5000

Odds via DraftKings.

Current Top Scorers

1. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid: 14

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 13

3. Sebastien Haller, Ajax: 11

4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 8

5. Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig: 7

T6. Kylian Mbappe, PSG: 6

T6. Darwin Nunez, Benfica: 6

T6. Christiano Ronaldo, Manchester United: 6

T6. Arnaut Danjuma, Villarreal: 6

T6. Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich: 6

T6. Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City: 6

Full list courtesy of UEFA.com.

Karim Benzema likely sealed the Golden Boot in the competition with two goals for Real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinal, keeping his team alive despite an offensive onslaught from Manchester City.

The striker showcased a wide skill set throughout the match, scoring both in open play and on a penalty kick:

Benzema passed Robert Lewandowski for the most goals during the 2021-22 Champions League campaign with 14. Mohamed Salah is next highest among those still alive in the competition with eight.

The only bad news for Benzema was his competition Tuesday was just as dangerous, starting with Kevin De Bruyne in the second minute:

Manchester City grabbed a 2-0 lead in the 11th minute with a Gabriel Jesus goal, and Phil Foden and Bernando Silva also added to the lead. It still wasn't enough to pull away, as Benzema and Vinicius Junior had their own heroics to keep things close.

It means Real Madrid trail by just one goal heading into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool entered as the favorite in the second semifinal as the bigger club with more prominent names, although Villarreal are clearly not to be overlooked after knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Goals were difficult to come by early with Villarreal maintaining its shape, leading to few close chances in the first half.

In the second half, Liverpool finally broke through with two goals in a span of three minutes:

A scoreless battle turned into a comfortable Liverpool win, putting the Premier League squad one step closer to the UCL final. There is still an opportunity for Villarreal to bounce back in the second leg at home, however, putting pressure on Liverpool to keep up the same intensity for another 90 minutes.

Whether we end up with an all-English final, an all-Spanish final or some combination, fans should be treated to a show in the May 28 championship.

