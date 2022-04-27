Lakers' LeBron James Tops Harden, Curry for Best-Selling Jersey in 2nd Half of Season

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James beat out James Harden and Stephen Curry as the NBA's top jersey seller during the second half of the 2021-22 season.

James has regularly topped jersey sales throughout his career, and his stranglehold on the sales list has only grown since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018-19.

While L.A.'s regular season was anything but a success, James and the Lakers brand continue to move merch in a way that would make Winning Time Jerry Buss proud.

Harden's rise on the list came in large part because of his deadline trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. His play has not necessarily matched the hype, but the city of Philadelphia has no shortage of No. 1 jerseys floating around.

Curry and Kevin Durant, like James, are mainstays in the yearly popularity contest. The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, has become the marquee star on one of the NBA's premier franchises.