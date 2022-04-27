Police Investigating Possible Water Cooler Tampering at Bethany College Baseball Game

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Police are investigating a report that someone contaminated a water cooler used by the Kansas Wesleyan University baseball team, per TMZ Sports.

The alleged incident took place on April 23 ahead of a double-header against rival Bethany College.

The university filed a police report with the Lindsborg PD in Kansas, alleging criminal threat due to contaminated food/water sources and battery for knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm.

The story went viral after a Twitter account accused Bethany of putting paint thinner in the water cooler.

"Kansas Wesleyan is aware of the primary tweet—made by an account not affiliated with the university—regarding this situation," the school said in a statement. "We take this extremely seriously. Therefore, we immediately began a thorough, in-depth review, with the priority of putting the health and safety of our student-athletes first."

Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a member of the team "discovered a foreign substance had been mixed into the team’s water," per the Associated Press.

It's typically the responsibility of the home team—Bethany, in this case—to fill the water jug for the visiting team.

Bethany College announced it is also investigating the incident.

The two Kansas schools are considered rivals in athletics and are only 22 miles apart from each other.