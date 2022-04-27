Delonte West Enters BIG3 Draft Pool Ahead of 2022 Season

Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former NBA player Delonte West is going to be in the BIG3 draft pool following his tryout for the league last month.

West is one of 25 players entered into the draft pool. He got the opportunity as one of three tryout ticket winners from Washington D.C.

In October 2008, after signing a two-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, West took a brief hiatus from the team to receive treatment for depression and an unspecified mood disorder that he has had his entire life.

"I felt a feeling of anger and I just wanted to throw it all away and quit the team," West said.

After photos circulated in September 2020 appearing to show West asking for money while walking along a street in Dallas, Mavericks team governor Mark Cuban stopped by to pick him up.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Cuban reunited West with his mother and the former Saint Joseph's standout agreed to check into a rehab facility.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

West was arrested last October in Florida on charges of obstruction/resisting without violence, open container and disorderly intoxication. He agreed to pay the court $100 and avoid any new arrests or criminal violations after cutting a deal with prosecutors.

TMZ Sports reported in February that West was working out at Pat The Roc Basketball Academy in Maryland in anticipation of his BIG3 tryout.

The BIG3 announced West, Kevin Kuteyi and Artur Labinowicz as the three winners from the Washington D.C. tryout held on March 12.

The 2022 BIG3 draft will take place on May 25.

West was the No. 24 pick in the 2004 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He spent three seasons with the Celtics before being traded to the Seattle SuperSonics as part of the Ray Allen trade. He also spent time with the Cavs and Mavericks.

West also played in the NBA D League with the Texas Legends and Chinese Basketball Association with Fujian Xunxing and Shanghai Sharks.