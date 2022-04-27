2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Jermaine Johnson II Considered 'Top 10 Lock'; Jets Interested

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Florida State pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II is "seeming more like a top-10 lock now," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The New York Jets are "high" on Johnson, while the defensive end is "also of interest" to the New York Giants. The two teams have a combined four picks in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL draft.

One NFL coordinator called Johnson "the most polished pass-rusher of the entire class," per Fowler.

Johnson is coming off a breakout season for the Seminoles, totaling 12 sacks with 18 tackles for loss on his way to winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Georgia transfer saw limited playing time during the previous two years, but he still earned 7.5 sacks in 21 games in 2019-20.

At 6'5", 254 pounds, Johnson has excellent size for the position and the type of athleticism that could make him a star at the next level. He posted 40-yard dash time of a 4.58 seconds at the combine and often showcased his explosiveness on the field last season.

There is still little consensus at the top of the draft, with Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listing Johnson as just the 33rd overall player in the class. Though considered a great run-stopper, consistency could be an issue when it comes to getting to the quarterback.

The Jets, Giants and other teams must determine if he is still worth a high pick in a draft filled with uncertainty.