NFL Rumors: Seahawks Receiving Interest from Teams Eyeing Trade for No. 9 Draft Pick

The Seattle Seahawks have "received calls from teams" looking to trade up for the No. 9 spot in the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler also reported several teams are looking to trade out of the top 10, although they could have trouble finding takers because of the lack of high-end talent in this class.

In addition to the ninth pick, the Seahawks also have the No. 40 and No. 41 overall picks. Trading down could help the team add even more early selections to really load up on talent.

Seattle has a lot of needs after finishing 7-10 last season, the squad's first losing season since 2011.

Defense was especially an issue, with the Seahawks finishing 28th in yards allowed and 31st against the pass. Offensively, there are major question marks going forward after the team traded away Russell Wilson.

Seattle could target a new franchise quarterback in this draft, although picking any in the top 10 might be a reach this season. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed no quarterbacks in the top 16 of its final big board, with Desmond Ridder considered the top option at No. 17 overall.

Even if they trade back from No. 9, the Seahawks might still be able to get their top-choice quarterback.

ESPN's Dan Graziano listed the New Orleans Saints, which currently hold the Nos. 16 and 19 picks, as a possible team interested in trading up.