Pistons Rumors: Marvin Bagley III Long-Term Contract Eyed by DET in Free Agency

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons reportedly want to lock up Marvin Bagley III to a long-term contract this summer.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported the Pistons are hoping to sign Bagley to a three-year contract after his solid play after a midseason trade to Detroit.

Bagley averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 18 games with the Pistons after being essentially jettisoned from the Sacramento Kings rotation. While those numbers are on par with his first three seasons in Sacramento, Bagley seemed more engaged on both ends of the floor after getting a long-desired change of scenery.

"Probably the most fun I've had playing the game," Bagley said of his time in Detroit. "That's how it's supposed to feel. I'm used to the environment that basketball is fun. I've enjoyed my time since I've gotten here."

Bagley is set to be a restricted free agent, so the Pistons can match any offer he gets on the open market. It's unlikely any team blows Detroit out of the water given the scarcity of cap space around the NBA and Bagley's inconsistent play since being taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft.

The Pistons are in the midst of a multiyear rebuild, so they can afford to be patient as Bagley continues to develop. While it's unlikely he'll ever become the superstar some pegged him as coming out of Duke, he has the capability to be a solid rotational big with starter upside if he can find some level of consistency.