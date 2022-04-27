X

    Steelers Rumors: PIT Expected to Take Different Positional Need over Malik Willis, QB

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2022

    Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    While the Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a clear long-term successor to Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback may not be their focus in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Liberty's Malik Willis or Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett are viewed by some as possibilities for the Steelers at No. 20, but that "the majority leans toward Pittsburgh going with a different 'need' position."

