Steelers Rumors: PIT Expected to Take Different Positional Need over Malik Willis, QB

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a clear long-term successor to Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback may not be their focus in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Liberty's Malik Willis or Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett are viewed by some as possibilities for the Steelers at No. 20, but that "the majority leans toward Pittsburgh going with a different 'need' position."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.