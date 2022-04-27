NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Packers, Chiefs, Cardinals Have Interest in George Pickens

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens could be a hot commodity for several playoff contenders seeking help at the position in the 2022 NFL draft.

Pickens told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler he believes his range in the draft is from No. 25 to 45, with the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals among the teams that have done extensive research on him.

There are a number of teams that could use a wide receiver starting at the range where Pickens believes he could go.

The Buffalo Bills (No. 25), Tennessee Titans (No. 26), Green Bay Packers (No. 28), Kansas City Chiefs (Nos. 29 and 30) and Detroit Lions (No. 32) at the end of the first round have a need for help at the position.

Starting in the second round, the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 33), New York Jets (Nos. 35 and 38), New York Giants (No. 36), Houston Texans (No. 37) and Chicago Bears (No. 39) could address the position.

Even though there seems to be some agreement that at least four wide receivers will be taken in the first round, the debate over which four is still a discussion.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department has six receivers ranked among the top 32 prospects. Pickens is No. 7 on the list No. 34 overall.

In his scouting report about Pickens for B/R, Nate Tice cited his size, ball skills and athleticism "to be an X receiver who primarily runs a vertical route tree, which will also allow him to use his body strength and catching range."

Pickens did suffer a torn ACL during a non-contact drill in March 2021. He was able to return for the final four games of last season, including catching one pass for 52 yards in the Bulldogs' 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Fowler did note teams have some additional concerns about Pickens outside of his injury history. He was ejected from a game against Georgia Tech in November 2019 for fighting with defensive back Tre Swilling and was suspended for the first half of the SEC Championship Game the following week.

Pickens told Fowler he has matured since the on-field altercation. "I believe teams were pleasantly surprised," he said about his predraft meetings.

In his first two seasons at Georgia from 2019-20, Pickens racked up 85 receptions, 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns in 20 games.