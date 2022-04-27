X

    Desmond Bane: Wolves Players Said Grizzlies Were 'About to Fold' Before Comeback

    Doric SamApril 27, 2022

    The Memphis Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a dramatic victory Tuesday night, and they apparently had some added motivation during the game.

    Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane told reporters that the Timberwolves were talking trash down the stretch when they thought they had the win secured.

    "Their players talking, 'Oh, they about to fold, they about to fold,' I knew that wasn’t the case," Bane said.

