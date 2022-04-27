NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Kings, Predators Clinch Playoffs; Updated Standings

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Only one playoff spot remains up for grabs in the NHL, but it took quite a few wild finishes to get there on Tuesday night.

Below, we'll break down all of the crucial happenings in the race for the postseason after a fun night of hockey.

Hurricanes Clinch Metropolitan Division with 4-3 Win Over Rangers

The Metropolitan Division has been claimed.

The Carolina Hurricanes can take it easy in their final game of the season after winning the division on Tuesday night, beating the New York Rangers 4-3.

The Rangers made a late push, but goals by Sebastian Aho, Jordan Martinook, Teuvo Teravainen and Vincent Trocheck secured the victory and first place in the Metropolitan for Carolina.

A Wild Night in the West

A whole lot was one the line in the matchup between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights, especially after the Nashville Predators came oh-so-close to beating the Calgary Flames in regulation, only to lose in overtime.

Here were the clinching scenarios heading into Tuesday night:

So when Dallas earned a 3-2 shootout win over Vegas, it automatically clinched playoff berths for both Nashville and the Los Angeles Kings.

It was also a big result for a Stars team trying to hold off the Golden Knights for the final wild-card berth in the West.

Playoff Picture

All eight playoff berths are locked up in the East, with the Florida Panthers (120 points), Toronto Maple Leafs (113 points) and Tampa Bay Lightning (108 points) holding the Atlantic bids, the Hurricanes (114 points), Rangers (108 points) and Pittsburgh Penguins (101 points) securing the Metro seeds, and the Boston Bruins (105 points) and Washington Capitals (100 points) as the wild cards.

All that's left to decide is whether the Bruins can catch the Lightning for the final Atlantic bid. Both teams have two games remaining.

In the West, the final wild-card berth is still up for grabs, with the Stars (95 points) and Golden Knights (91 points) duking it out. Each team has two games left.

The Colorado Avalanche (116 points) already clinched the Central Division, while the Calgary Flames (110 points) have clinched the Pacific. The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild are fighting for the second seed in the Central, tied at 109 points, while the Edmonton Oilers (100 points) are trying to hold off the Kings (96 points) for the second seed in the Pacific.

The Predators (95 points) are locked into a wild-card position.