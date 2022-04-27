Ja Morant Makes Case as NBA's Most Exciting Star in Grizzlies' Game 5 Win vs. Wolves

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant struggled mightily for three quarters in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a crucial contest for both teams as they sought to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

But Morant absolutely went off in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points, including the game-winning layup to seal a 111-109 instant classic:

What else would you expect from arguably the most entertaining player in the sport?

Morant finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and three steals, while Desmond Bane added 25 points. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Wolves with 28 points and 12 boards.

But the real show started with just seconds remaining in the third quarter and the Grizzlies down 13 when Morant added another poster dunk to a season full of them:

That changed everything. The mood in the arena suddenly hit a fever pitch. Morant, who shot just 9-of-22 from the field and 11-of-17 from the charity stripe, became more aggressive after his early struggles made him timid. Memphis' defensive intensity ratcheted up.

And in the process, Minnesota blew yet another big lead in the fourth quarter, a trend that will haunt them in the offseason if they lose this series. It was also a cruel finish for Anthony Edwards, who hit a game-tying three with seconds remaining before his decision to go for the steal on the inbounds pass gave Morant a path to the basket.

You can't give Morant an inch. He'll take the whole darn game.