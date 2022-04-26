Bucks' Jrue Holiday Named NBA Teammate of Year for 2nd Time in Career

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Already regarded as a great teammate across the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks star Jrue Holiday has more hardware to validate it.

The NBA announced Tuesday that Holiday has been voted the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year for the 2021-22 season by his fellow players.

This marks the second time in three years that Holiday has won the award. He previously won it for the 2019-20 season when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Per ESPN's Jamal Collier, Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan finished second and third in the voting, respectively.

Holiday has been an instrumental figure in Milwaukee's ascent to the top of the NBA world. He averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 59 appearances last season to help the Bucks win their first championship since 1970-71.

The UCLA alum was voted to the All-NBA Defensive first team and won the NBA Sportsmanship Award in 2020-21.

Holiday had another outstanding season for the Bucks this year, averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 67 appearances. The 31-year-old shot a career-high 41.1 percent from three-point range.

Off the court, Holiday and his wife, former U.S. women's soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday, launched the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund.

The organization contributed $1 million in unrestricted grant funding to 25 Black-owned businesses last year.

The Twyman-Stokes Award was introduced for the 2012-13 season. Holiday is the first player to win it multiple times. Previous winners include Damian Lillard, Mike Conley, Jamal Crawford, Dirk Nowitzki, Vince Carter, Tim Duncan, Shane Battier and Chauncey Billups.