Counterfeit 1936 Red Wings Stanley Cup Rings Seized by Customs at US Border

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup championship rings for the Detroit Red Wings' first title in the 1935-36 season at Champlain's port of entry in New York, according to Emma Stein of the Detroit Free Press.

The counterfeit rings, which violated the Red Wings' intellectual property rights, had a value of around $15,000.

"Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods," said Champlain Area Port director Steven Bronson. "Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items."

The 1935-36 season was Detroit's 10th in the NHL. Under head coach Jack Adams, the team went 24-16-8 and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs three games to one in the Stanley Cup Final. Hall of Famer Marty Barry led the team that season in both goals (21) and points (40).

Three other Hall of Famers (Ebbie Goodfellow, Syd Howe and Herbie Lewis) also played for the Red Wings that season.