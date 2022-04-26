Nuggets' DeMarcus Cousins Fined $15K for Kicking Towels into Stands vs. Warriors

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been known to let his emotions boil over sometimes, and his latest outburst is going to cost him.

The NBA announced Tuesday that Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands during the second quarter of the Nuggets' win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

The instance occurred when Cousins was substituted out of the game after getting called for a foul on Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. Cousins finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes of action as Denver held off a late Golden State comeback for a 126-121 victory to avoid elimination.

Cousins originally joined the Nuggets in January on a 10-day contract that reunited him with head coach Michael Malone, who coached Cousins for two seasons with the Sacramento Kings. Denver signed him for the remainder of the season in February.

The 31-year-old played 31 regular-season games for the Nuggets and averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game. In four games against the Warriors, Cousins is averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes.

Denver trails Golden State 3-1 ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 at Chase Center. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was outstanding in Game 4 with 37 points, and he will need to continue to dominate if the Nuggets hope to stay alive. Monte Morris added 24 points and Aaron Gordon had 21 in the win, so the Nuggets' supporting cast also has to show up for the team to be successful.