Giants’ QB Options in 2022 NFL Draft After Declining Daniel Jones Contract Option

The New York Giants declined their fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones on Thursday, which will make him a free agent after the 2022 season.

Jones has struggled to live up to his billing as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft. After throwing for 24 touchdowns and showing promise as a rookie, Jones has only 21 touchdowns over his last 25 games. The Giants have ranked 31st in total yards and scoring each of the last two seasons.

"I take full responsibility for how I've played. We haven't won enough games. We haven't scored enough points. I take responsibility for that as a quarterback," Jones told reporters in April.

The Giants haven't done much to help Jones' development. Brian Daboll, hired in January, is the team's third head coach since Jones was drafted. The franchise has also surrounded Jones with one of the worst supporting casts in football over the last three seasons.

"We've done everything possible to screw this kid up since he's been here," Giants owner John Mara told reporters in January. "We keep changing coaches, keep changing offensive coordinators, keep changing offensive line coaches. I take a lot of responsibility for that. Let's bring in the right group of coaches now, give him some continuity, try to rebuild the offensive line and try to make an intelligent evaluation of whether he can be the franchise quarterback or not."

While Jones is the favorite to start for the Giants in Week 1, it's likely they'll explore quarterback options in this week's NFL draft. The Giants have three of the first 36 picks in the draft and five picks in the first three rounds. It's unlikely they use picks Nos. 5 or 7 on a quarterback, but they're a prime candidate to trade into the back of Round 1 or take a signal-caller at the top of Day 2.

Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Sam Howell of North Carolina and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati could all be available at the end of the first round or top of Round 2.

Corral and Ridder, in particular, have the type of arm strength and mobility that could make them attractive options.

Daboll, who did yeoman's work in developing Josh Allen in Buffalo, is almost certain to want a developmental quarterback while the team tests out Jones in 2022. Even if the pick only becomes a backup, it's a low-cost option while the Giants look for their long-term franchise face.