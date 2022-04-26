LeBron James Congratulates JR Smith for Winning NC A&T's Academic Athlete of the Year

Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James saluted former NBA teammate JR Smith after Smith was honored as North Carolina A&T State University's Academic Athlete of the Year.

The 36-year-old spent 16 seasons in the NBA, most recently suiting up for the Lakers when the 2019-20 season resumed at Walt Disney World Resort.

In August, Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T with the intention of joining the golf team. He committed to the University of North Carolina in 2004 but made the jump straight to the NBA from high school instead.

In his first semester at North Carolina A&T, Smith finished with a 4.0 GPA.

Beyond his success in the classroom, the New Jersey native has turned his college journey into a lucrative pursuit. ESPN's Nick DePaula reported April 18 he signed a deal with Lululemon to become a brand ambassador for the company and help promote its golf apparel.