Report: Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Received Message to 'Take the F--king' COVID Vaccine

At least one anonymous NBA executive believes Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins may have been privately pressured to get the COVID-19 vaccination prior to the 2021-22 season.

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, the exec said, "The message got sent: 'Take the f--king shot. We have a chance to win. [Wiggins' potential absence] will f--k with our winning.'"

Wiggins was initially hesitant to get vaccinated, and although the Warriors never publicly called for him to do so, he announced in early October that he had gotten vaccinated in order to avoid missing any games.

