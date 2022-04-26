Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving, James Harden: 'I Get That People Want Me to Feel a Way'

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Despite a disappointing 2021-22 season coming to an end for the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant doesn't hold any grudges and current or former teammates.

"Life is too amazing for me to be that upset," Durant said after Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "I get that people want me to feel a way."

The Nets were expected to be a top contender for the NBA title thanks to the trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Irving missed much of the year because of his refusal to get vaccinated amid New York City's COVID-19 regulations, while Harden seemingly forced a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers in February.

Brooklyn suffered on the court and needed the play-in tournament to make the playoffs. The squad was then eliminated by Boston in a first-round sweep.

Durant maintained that he wasn't mad about Harden's departure.

"I wish it was different," he said. "I can’t say I was that emotional."

He also clarified that the season didn't affect his relationship with Irving.

"Our friendship is based off who we are as human beings," Durant said. "The basketball adds to it. If we don’t get along on the basketball court, we can easily talk it out as friends."

Durant was almost a one-man show in the Game 4 defeat, scoring 39 points with nine assists and seven rebounds in the 116-112 loss. The forward averaged a team-high 26.3 points per game over the four games, although he did struggle while shooting just 38.6 percent from the field.

The question is what happens next for the Nets with Irving potentially becoming a free agent if he declines his player option. Ben Simmons also has question marks after missing the entire 2021-22 season.

It's clear Durant holds no harsh feelings from the disappointing season, however, which could allow the squad to run it back with a similar core next year.

"I don't really plan on going anywhere," Irving told reporters Monday.

Durant is signed through the 2025-26 season.