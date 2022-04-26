76ers' Joel Embiid Says James Harden 'Needs to Be Aggressive' After Game 5 Loss

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid called on teammate James Harden to become more aggressive offensively after Monday's Game 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid added Harden's play wasn't the only thing that held the team back as it shot just 38.3 percent from the field in the 103-88 defeat, which dropped its series lead to 3-2:

