76ers' Joel Embiid Says James Harden 'Needs to Be Aggressive' After Game 5 Loss

76ers' Joel Embiid Says James Harden 'Needs to Be Aggressive' After Game 5 LossApril 26, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid called on teammate James Harden to become more aggressive offensively after Monday's Game 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> center Joel Embiid on James Harden only taking 11 shots in Game 5: ‘I just want him to be aggressive. … I’m not the coach.’ <a href="https://t.co/6fsd0kZFCk">pic.twitter.com/6fsd0kZFCk</a>
Embiid added Harden's play wasn't the only thing that held the team back as it shot just 38.3 percent from the field in the 103-88 defeat, which dropped its series lead to 3-2:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on Harden only taking 11 shots: "I've been saying all season since he got here, he needs to be aggressive and he needs to be himself. That's not really my job, that's probably on coach to talk to him and tell him to take more shots"<br><br>Full quote: <a href="https://t.co/vc5WIpROLO">pic.twitter.com/vc5WIpROLO</a>
