Sam Howell 'Reminds Me of Tim Tebow,' Says NFL Insider Ahead of 2022 Draft

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is drawing comparison to one former NFL quarterback leading up to the 2022 draft, and that might not be a great thing.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe interviewed one general manager, four executives and two offensive coaches in his Monday article, and one said Howell "reminds me of Tim Tebow."

While Howell is considered one of the better quarterbacks available in the 2022 draft, he's ranked behind Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis in ESPN's latest quarterback projections.

The 21-year-old was a starter in each of his three seasons for the Tar Heels, but he took a step backward as a passer during the 2021 season. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 12 games.

For comparison, Howell completed 68.1 percent of his passes in 2020 for 3,586 yards and 30 touchdowns against seven interceptions in the same number of games.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department notes that Howell's strengths are his arm strength, accuracy, deep passing skills. He also has great athleticism and can run the ball well.

B/R's Scouting Department lists Howell's height (6'0⅝") and throwing motion as some of the negatives of his game.

Tebow had some of the same strengths and weaknesses after four seasons with the Florida Gators. He had an awkward throwing motion but good strength and running ability.

The No. 25 overall draft pick in 2010, Tebow's NFL career was short as he struggled to adapt at the next level. In 35 games across three seasons with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, he completed just 47.9 percent of his passes for 2,422 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He was much better with his legs, rushing for 989 yards and 12 scores.

If Howell is unable to adjust, he could find himself in a similar situation. That said, he's drawing a good amount of interest entering the draft, having met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.