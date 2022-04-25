NFL Coach Says QBs in 2022 Draft Class Are 'Horrific' and 'Terrible'

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Count at least one coach and general manager among those who think the quarterback class for this year's NFL draft is comparatively weaker than past ones.

"The quarterbacks are horrific," one offensive coach said, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "I mean, terrible."

The general manager was less harsh but still said: "I don't think anybody really likes the quarterbacks enough in this draft to think any of those guys are really franchise-changers."

Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and North Carolina's Sam Howell all stand out as potential early-round picks leading into the draft. That's not exactly like the list of signal-callers who played at college powerhouses like last year when Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Alabama's Mac Jones and Ohio State's Justin Fields were first-rounders.

Still, not everyone agrees with the notion this is a lackluster class.

"The quarterback position is being completely undervalued," an executive said. "I think this is as talented of a class as any. I'm kind of surprised when you look at the narrative that is out there. I don't think that's necessarily the case (with it being a down year). It's the hardest position to evaluate and project. I don't think it's any different than years past."

All it takes is a handful of teams to believe in some of the prospects for a run on quarterbacks to happen in the first round, which is something the front offices in need of improving the position will have to consider.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Next year also looms as a factor when Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud may be competing to be the top two picks in the draft.

Perhaps a team with an early selection that still needs a franchise cornerstone under center will choose to address a different position in the first round Thursday and shift its attention toward what could be a better class next year.

How many quarterbacks will ultimately be taken in the first round remains one of the biggest question marks heading into Thursday with such a difference in opinion.

A mock draft from B/R's NFL Scouting Department earlier this month projected Willis and Ridder to go in the top 10, Pickett and Corral going in the second round and Howell falling to the third.