Ben Simmons Rumors: People Exasperated by This Saga; PG Had Genuine Optimism to Play

The Brooklyn Nets continue to be frustrated by Ben Simmons as the guard will miss Monday's game against the Boston Celtics.

"The people involved here are exasperated by this saga because that is what it is," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday on Get Up. "I got the feeling yesterday that it was like waving a white flag."

Simmons hasn't played all season but was expected to return for Game 4 of the first-round series Monday before being ruled out due to back issues on Sunday, via Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Windhorst provided the latest in the situation:

"I know that this might have the appearance of Ben Simmons saying 'I don't want to play, we're down 3-0.' But, he woke up yesterday with his back hurting, that is what I have been told. It's as simple as that. He just didn't feel comfortable going to play for the first time in 11 months with the way his back felt. That's the bottom line. It's extraordinarily disappointing because he had, I would say, genuine optimism for at least a week that he was going to play in this game. He wasn't even ruling himself out for Game 3. And so, the Nets were expecting to get this, he was expecting to play. It was another knee-capping moment in what's been a season of knee-capping moments for Ben Simmons."

The Nets are currently down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

