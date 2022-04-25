Peter King: Amazon Bid $70-100M for an NFL Game on Black Friday; 2023 'at the Latest'

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File

The NFL continues to expand its weekly coverage, with Amazon Prime looking to add a game on Black Friday after Thanksgiving, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

Amazon—which will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football this season—reportedly bid between $70 million and $100 million for the Black Friday game. The streaming service has hoped to get it on the schedule for 2022, but it is likely to come in 2023.

"It's going to happen, I'm told, by next year at the latest," King reported.

Amazon has already made significant investments in the NFL, paying about $1 billion per year for the exclusive league rights on Thursdays. The organization also brought in big names for the broadcast, signing Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit to announce the games.

Adding another game provides a new window to showcase its production, usually coming on a day that has few television alternatives.

It comes after the owners passed a resolution at the league meetings last month allowing the NFL to schedule another weekday game on short rest in addition to the regular Thursday games, per King.

With the NFL announcing a tripleheader on Christmas Day this year, it's clear the league will take advantage of any extra days to broadcast games.

Of course, there are also some holdups to the Black Friday addition.

A 2022 game could interfere with a highly anticipated World Cup match between the United States and England. There could also be a limit to the number of quality games available in a week with three already on Thanksgiving Day and prime-time matchups on Sunday and Monday.

It could create a tough decision for the NFL as it plans its schedule.