Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Maybe We Got To Boo' Grayson Allen More After Big Game

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen continues to hear boos from Chicago Bulls fans during their first-round playoff series, but it hasn't bothered him in the slightest.

After torching the Bulls for 22 points in Game 3, Allen finished Sunday's Game 4 win over the Bulls with 27 points. After the victory, Giannis Antetokounmpo joked that booing Allen even more might spark him to have an even better performance in Game 5.

"They're hilarious, I didn't even tell them to do that, they just started doing it on their own," Allen said of his teammates booing him during Game 4, per Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. "Now it's just going to become a thing, I think they're gonna boo me probably for the rest of the postseason."

Allen has been booed by Bulls fans throughout the series because of a hard foul on Alex Caruso during a January meeting in the regular season. The Bucks guard brought an airborne Caruso down hard while he was driving to the basket and was assessed a flagrant-2 foul.

Caruso suffered a fractured wrist on the play and didn't return to the Bulls lineup until March.

Allen has been known throughout his basketball career for his questionable actions on the court. He was frequently booed during his college career at Duke, and he almost seems to be thrive off hostility.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nevertheless, he has had an impressive year coming off the bench for the Bucks. During the regular season, he averaged a career-high 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from deep.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer praised the 2018 first-round pick after Sunday's game.

"He's been really good," Budenholzer said, according to Hailey Kunz of Spectrum News. "He's embracing the moment, embracing opportunity. It's great to have him and his ability to make threes."

The 26-year-old has elevated his game significantly in Khris Middleton's absence and will be looked upon again to help the Bucks close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday. Milwaukee leads Chicago 3-1.