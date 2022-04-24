DeMar DeRozan Says Bulls 'Can't Show Panic' Despite 3-1 Series Deficit to Bucks

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Chicago Bulls are on the brink of elimination after Sunday's 119-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

But despite facing a 3-1 deficit, Bulls shooing guard DeMar DeRozan said it's important to keep a level head to set an example for his younger teammates.

"Just stay positive, first and foremost. You can't show panic, especially any veteran guys, you can't show panic," DeRozan told reporters. "You gotta understand that where there's a will, there's a way. You still got an opportunity, all it takes is one game at a time, and we still have an opportunity."

