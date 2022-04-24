Yankees Increase Security After Debris Thrown at Guardians; Fans Taunt Myles Straw

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The New York Yankees announced that they increased security for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), after fans sitting in the outfield seats threw bottles and other debris at Cleveland's outfielders Saturday.

Fans taunted Myles Straw—who climbed up the wall Saturday and had words with Yankees fans—when he was announced Sunday, calling him names like "crybaby" and "Peter Parker."

Tensions rose quickly between Guardians outfielders and Yankees fans Saturday in the ninth inning, when Steven Kwan crashed into the wall trying to catch an Isiah Kiner-Falefa double. Several Guardians said Yankees fans were jeering Kwan, who scraped his face and was tested for a concussion.

Straw took issue with those taunts, climbing up the wall and jawing with Yankees fans.

"When someone goes headfirst into a wall, just take a breath and let him get his feet under [him]," Straw told reporters after the game. "His chin was messed up. His forehead was messed up. Just give him a breather. ... When someone's hurt, that’s not something to joke about."

"I think Myles was sticking up for his teammate," Cleveland manager Terry Francona added. "The kid's out there bleeding and we're checking him for concussion, and I think emotions probably got a little out of control."

The situation only escalated after Gleyber Torres hit a game-winning single, and Yankees fans in the outfield seats began throwing debris at the Guardian outfielders.

Straw called Yankees fans "classless" and the "worst fanbase on the planet" after the game. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also condemned the actions of the fans.

"Obviously there's no place for throwing stuff onto the field in that situation," he said. "We certainly don't want to put anybody in danger. Love the intensity, but we can't be throwing stuff out on the field."

Guardians right fielder Oscar Mercado, who said he had a beer can fly by his head and caught another one in his hand, wanted repercussions.

"They need to be held accountable," he told reporters. "I think there should be rules set up for that. In all honesty, that's ridiculous and that should not happen. Say whatever you want to say. Do whatever you want to do. But at the end of the day, there have to be consequences for behavior like that."