Clayton Weishuhn Dies at 62 in Car Crash; CFB Legend Played for Patriots, Packers

Former NFL linebacker Clayton Weishuhn died Friday in a car crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

He was 62.

The report stated Weishuhn was driving on a road near his hometown of Wall, Texas, and “for an unknown reason the driver drifted into the east ditch, over-corrected skidding across the roadway into the west ditch, and into a dirt field.”

Weishuhn was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weishuhn played college football at Angelo State University from 1978 to 1981, earning Lonestar Conference Lineman of the Year in 1980 and 1981 and leading the program to an NAIA national championship in 1978. The New England Patriots drafted him in the third round of the 1982 NFL draft, and he set a single-season franchise record with 229 tackles in 1983.

Injuries derailed his professional career the following season. He would play only 14 games from 1984 to 1987 before retiring from professional football.