Karl-Anthony Towns Draws Praise After Leading T-Wolves to Game 4 Win vs. Grizzlies

In a slow-paced game that saw a combined total of 65 free-throw attempts, the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Memphis Grizzlies 119-118 to even their Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece.

Karl Anthony-Towns had his best game of the series with 31 points and 14 rebounds. The three-time All-Star set a new playoff career high in both categories.

Minnesota had several opportunities to pull away, including when it took an 80-68 lead midway through the third quarter. The Grizzles kept clawing their way back into the game to keep the pressure on.

Towns was routinely the player that Minnesota turned to when it needed a bucket. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, capped off by two free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining that wound up being the difference.

After the Grizzlies got within one point at 105-104, Towns drilled a three to get the lead back up to four.

Towns has had issues with consistency dating back to the play-in tournament. He fouled out in the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 12. The 26-year-old committed five fouls in each of Minnesota's two losses in this series against the Grizzlies.

The T-Wolves blew a 26-point lead in Game 3, allowing the Grizzlies to steal a 104-95 victory and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Towns and Anthony Edwards did everything in their power to ensure the Timberwolves didn't lose for a third straight time. Edwards briefly left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury.

Even though the injury looked potentially serious when it first happened, Edwards was up to his old tricks when he got back in the game. The 20-year-old scored 24 points and made four of eight three-point attempts.

Jordan McLaughlin provided a huge spark off the bench. The third-year point guard went 4-of-4 from behind the arc and tied his season-high with 16 points.

Ja Morant had his worst shooting game of the series with 11 points (4-of-13 field goals), but he dished out 15 assists. Desmond Bane did everything in his power to carry the Grizzlies offense with 34 points. He made eight of the team's 15 three-pointers.

The Grizzlies being able to keep this game close with Morant having such an off night shooting the ball bodes well for their chances going forward.

Of course, the margin for error for both teams is incredibly small now with the series tied 2-2.

Things will shift back to FedEx Forum for Game 5 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The two teams split the first two games in Memphis, with the Grizzlies winning Game 2 by 28 points after a 130-117 loss in the series opener.